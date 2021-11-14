PM Modi to transfer first instalment of Rs 700 cr to beneficiaries in Tripura for construction of pucca houses

In a move that will benefit about 1.47 lakh people of Tripura living in ‘kuccha’ houses to construct ‘pucca’ dwelling units, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday directly transfer Rs 700 crore to their accounts for the purpose.

The first instalment of the money for the construction of pucca houses will be transferred by the Prime Minister under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) through video conferencing.

Union Rural Development Minister and Chief Minister of Tripura will also be present during the event.

Sharing the information, a government note stated here, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on 14th November 2021 at 1 PM via video conferencing. More than Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The move to transfer money came “following Prime Minister’s intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kuccha’ house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kuccha’ houses to get assistance to construct a ‘pucca’ house,” the note further pointed out.