Modi to inaugurate first Bodoland Mahotsov

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Bodoland Mahotsav at SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex here on Friday.

The two-day Mahotsav is a mega event on language, literature, and culture to sustain peace and build a Vibrant Bodo Society. It aims to integrate the indigenous Bodo people residing not only in Bodoland but also in other parts of Assam, West Bengal, Nepal, and other international border areas of the North East.

The theme for the Mahotsov is ‘Peace and Harmony for Prosperous Bharat’ with focus on the rich culture, language and education of the Bodo community along with other communities from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

It aims to capitalise on the richness of cultural and linguistic heritage, ecological biodiversity and touristic potential of Bodoland.

Significantly, the event is also about celebrating the remarkable journey of recovery and resilience ever since the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in 2020 under the leadership of Mr Modi. This peace agreement not only resolved decades of conflict, violence, and loss of life in Bodoland but also served as a catalyst for other peace settlements.

The session on “The rich Bodo Culture, tradition and Literature Contributing towards Indian Heritage and Traditions” will be the highlight of the Mahotsav and will witness deliberations on a range of the rich Bodo culture, traditions, language and literature.

Another session on “Challenges and Opportunities of Mother Tongue medium-of-instruction through National Education Policy, 2020” would also be held. Thematic Discussion on “Indigenous cultural meet & discussion on building ‘Vibrant Bodoland’ Region through culture & tourism” will also be organised with the objective of promoting tourism and culture of Bodoland region.

The gathering will include over 5000 cultural, linguistic and art enthusiasts attending the event from Bodoland region, Assam, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, other parts of India, and also from the neighbouring states of Nepal and Bhutan among others.