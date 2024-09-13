Modi to attend Quad Summit being hosted by Biden next week

US President Joe Biden will host the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21 which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, the White House has announced.

”This will be President Biden’s first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president—a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries,” a press statement said.

The Biden-Harris Administration has made elevating and institutionalising the Quad a top priority, from the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House in 2021 to annual Summits since then. In recent years, Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, and Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.

The Quad Leaders Summit will focus on bolstering the strategic convergence among the four member countries, advancing their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and delivering concrete benefits for partners in the Indo-Pacific in key areas. These include health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, climate and clean energy, and cybersecurity.

India will host the next Quad Summit.