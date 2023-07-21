‘Modi surname’ defamation case: SC issues notice on Rahul’s plea, to hear on Aug 4

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the plea filed by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi against the Gujarat High Court’s verdict denying to put a stay on his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra issued the notice on the question as to whether Gandhi’s conviction should be suspended or not.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Rahul Gandhi, requested the court for an early hearing as Gandhi could not attend the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament and the Election Commission could anytime announce bypoll to the Wayanad constituency.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the complainant BJP MLA in the defamation case, sought a period of at least 10 days to assist the court on questions of law and facts involved in the case

The court posted the matter for hearing on August 4.