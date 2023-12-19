Modi speaks to Netanyahu; calls for early restoration of peace & stability

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during which the two leaders exchanged views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, including concerns on the safety of maritime traffic.

”Had a productive exchange of views with PM @netanyahu on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, including shared concerns on the safety of maritime traffic. Highlighted India’s consistent stand in favour of early restoration of peace & stability in the region with continued humanitarian assistance for the affected,” Mr Modi wrote on ‘X” after the conversation.

The Israeli PM’s office wrote on ‘X’ that the two leaders discussed the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy and trade, as well as the Indian and Israeli economies.

It said the Indian PM Modi noted that freedom of navigation is an essential global necessity that must be ensured. The two leaders also discussed advancing the arrival of foreign workers from India to Israel, it added.

The phone conversation came less than a week after India voted in favour of a United Nations resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.