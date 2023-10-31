Modi, Sheikh Hasina to inaugurate India-assisted development projects on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate three Indian assisted development projects on Wednesday via video conferencing.

The three projects, aimed at strengthening connectivity and energy security in the region, are Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link; Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit-II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant .

The Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link project has been executed under the Government of India grant assistance of Rs 392.52 crores extended to Bangladesh. The length of the rail link is 12.24 km with a 6.78 km Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura.

Advertisement

The Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project has been implemented under the Government of India concessional Line of Credit with a total project cost of $ 388.92 million. The project entails construction of about 65 kms of broad gauge rail route between Mongla Port and the existing rail network in Khulna. With this, Mongla, the second largest port of Bangladesh, gets connected with the broad-gauge railway network.

The Maitree Super Thermal Power Project under Indian Concessional Financing Scheme loan of $ 1.6 billion, is a 1320 MW (2×660) Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) located in Rampal in Khulna Division of Bangladesh. The project has been implemented by the Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Private) Limited (BIFPCL), which is a 50:50 Joint Venture company between India’s NTPC Ltd and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB).

The Unit I of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant was unveiled jointly by the two Prime Ministers in September 2022 and Unit 2 will be inaugurated on 1 November. The operationalisation of Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant will enhance energy security in Bangladesh.