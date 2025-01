Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Nadda among BJP’s star campaigners for Delhi assembly polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda will lead the saffron party’s campaign for February 5 Delhi assembly polls.

Going by the BJP’s list of star campaigners for Delhi assembly polls released on Wednesday, besides Modi, Shah, Rajnath and Nadda, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Manohar Lal Khattar, Dharmendra Pradhan and Giriraj Singh will also campaign.

The list also includes the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his counterparts, Devendra Fadnavis (in Maharashtra), Himanta Biswa Sarma ( in Assam), Pushkar Singh Dhami ( in Uttarakhand), Nayab Singh Saini (in Haryana), Mohan Yadav (in Madhya Pradesh) and Bhajan Lal Sharma (in Rajasthan).

Other BJP leaders, who have been named in the list include Virendra Sachdeva, Baijayant Jay Panda, Atul Garg, Dr. Akla Gurjar, Harsh Malhotra, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Prem Chand Bairwa, Samrat Chaudhary, Dr. Harshvardhan, Hans Raj Hans, Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Hema Malini, Ravi Kishan, and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), and Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.