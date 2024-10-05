Modi releases 18th instalment of PM KISAN scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday transferred more than Rs 20,000 crore directly into the accounts of over 9.40 crore farmers across India, marking the disbursement of the 18th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai virtually attended the national event from Science College Ground in Raipur and expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for allocating Rs 566.77 crore to benefit more than 24.98 lakh farmers in the state.

Chief Minister Sai highlighted the increasing number of farmers benefiting from the scheme in his remarks. In this latest installment, 66,485 more farmers have received payments compared to the previous 17th installment.

Advertisement

“This is a reflection of the rapid progress in India’s agriculture sector under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and the growing confidence of farmers in his government,” Sai stated. He further noted that among the beneficiaries, 2,49,867 are forest leaseholders, and 30,408 are part of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) scheme.

Chief Minister Sai underscored that the government’s consistent support to the agricultural sector exemplifies the vision behind the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’.

“The progress of farmers in the country truly embodies this spirit,” he added, commending the Modi administration’s commitment to empowering farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity.

The event was also attended by prominent leaders, including Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, Commerce and Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan, and Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Tank Ram Verma. Others present included MP Brijmohan Agrawal and MLAs Motilal Sahu, Purandar Mishra, Ishwar Sahu, Guru Khuswant Saheb, and Dr. Rampratap.

The PM-KISAN scheme, which provides direct financial support to small and marginal farmers across the country, continues to be a critical pillar in the government’s strategy to boost agricultural growth. Each installment of PM-KISAN scheme aims to improve farmers’ livelihoods, particularly in rural areas.