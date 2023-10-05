Modi promises to transform Rajasthan into number one state in tourism

In his second public rally in the last five days in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday that if voted to power the BJP would develop the state as the number one state in the country in tourism.

“This is BJP’s Sankalp (resolution) to boost the tourism sector in Rajasthan as the two new air terminals in Jodhpur and Udaipur, whose foundation was held today, will come up soon,” the prime minister said while addressing the BJP public rally in Jodhpur after laying foundation stone and dedicating to the nation 18 projects worth about Rs 5,000 crores.

New rail, road, airport and health sector projects were inaugurated/a foundation stone was laid in Marwar (Jodhpur region). With the newer airports in the future, the tourist potential will boost three times as the infrastructures are being developed on a war footing, the PM said, adding “I will also make Railway stations better than the airports so that poor and middle-class people travel. Jodhpur railway station would be one of them.”

Advertisement

When he asked who would make Rajasthan number one tourism, the audience shouted Modi-Modi in reply. Hearing the audience’s response, he immediately bounced, “No, not me! It’s your single vote that will give me the power to fulfill my guarantee.”

He further told the rally, “People are saying BJP will come, prosperity will bloom in Rajasthan.”

In a direct attack on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the prime minister said, “I have just come from a government programme. That was a government programme. But Gehlot was missing from the government programme. Why were you missing? Because he (Gehlot) is confident that if Modi comes, everything will be fine. Gehlot has so much faith in Modi. That’s why they (the Congress) feel if Modi comes, it will happen. I ask them to rest, now we will take care of it (Rajasthan).”

Recalling the decision his government took yesterday in Delhi, Modi announced, “Now, under the Ujjwala Scheme, gas cylinders will be available for only Rs 600. With this, all sisters will celebrate festivals with more enthusiasm. This will benefit women across the country and 70 lakh families of Rajasthan”.

On the success of Chandrayan-3 and control of Corona-19, the PM said, “The countrymen are proud of India’s success in countries like America, Britain, Japan and Singapore. But the Congress is saddened by the fact that India is moving from tenth place to fifth place in the economy. This is Modi’s guarantee that Modi will reach number three before number 10. Now see, India saved the lives of its countrymen as well as crores of people of the world by making Made in India Corona vaccine.”

Hailing the upcoming Bollywood movie ‘Vaccine War’, the PM said its makers have picked up the contents from the Corona period and the government’s efforts in containing the dreaded disease, and the movie will encourage youths to understand the lockdown periods and misery of the Covid.

Assailing the Gehlot Government for allegedly not working for even a single day in the last five years, the PM assured the public, “BJP will come and stop hooliganism, BJP will come and will bring women’s security. There are so many innocent daughters who have been snatched from us. Countless incidents are revealing the truth of rampant crime. Rajasthan will not tolerate this anymore. BJP will come and stop the riots.”

Criticising the Gehlot rule further, he said, “No one invests where law and order is broken. I want to know one more thing from you what was the chief minister of Jodhpur doing when it was burning in riots? When violence was happening here, innocent were being killed, what were the Congress leaders doing? Is the first and the last policy of Congress only appeasement?”

“Be it Ramnavmi, Parshuram Jayanti, or Hanuman Jayanti, no festival passes off without an incident of stone pelting in Rajasthan. Jodhpur city which is known for peace has witnessed a gang war in broad daylight,” he pointed out.

Modi reiterated his party’s commitment to arrest the paper leak mafia, and expose the hidden truths of ‘Red Diary’ if voted to power.

In an interaction with the audience, Modi said, “People say the Red Diary contains every black act of corruption of the Congress. You tell me whether the dark secrets of this diary should be revealed or not? Should everything come out in the open, or not… The score should be settled or not? Should dishonest people be punished, or not… Now tell me, will the Congress government allow the secrets of Lal Diary to be revealed? Will you let me come forward? If one wants to know all this then, who needs it? BJP government will have to be brought, it is very important to form BJP government in Rajasthan”.

“What happened to the misrule of Congress in five years? Congress has made Rajasthan the top in the country in terms of corruption and riots. Rajasthan has been made number one in terms of atrocities against Dalits. Congress has given a free hand to the drug trade,” the PM contended.

However, in his 40-minute speech, the PM listed a number of major projects of the Central government being implemented in Rajasthan like One Rank, One Pension, Har Ghar Nal and Jal, cash money transfer to the accounts of farmers and providing Narmada water to Rajasthan. He also referred to the women’s reservation bill and commented on Ghamandiya Gathbandhan (INDIA) for creating differences and dividing the society.

Among others who shared the dais included former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP State President CP Joshi, Union Ministers G S Shekhawat, Arjum Ram Meghawal, and local MPs and MLAs.

This was Modi’s 11th visit to Rajasthan in the last 11 months.