Semicon India summit: Dream of every device with ‘Made-in-India’ chip, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid down his vision for India’s semiconductor industry, saying that it is his dream that every device in the world should have a ‘Made in India’ chip.

In a keynote address after inaugurating the Semicon India summit at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Modi said, “This is the right time to be in India. Many projects are currently in the pipeline, and India today assures the world that when the chips are down, you can bet on India.”

The PM highlighted that investments worth more than Rs 1.5 trillion have already been made in the country’s semiconductor industry.

“Due to India’s policies, in a very short time, investments worth more than Rs 1.5 trillion have been made in this sector, and many projects are currently in the pipeline,” PM Modi stated.

He further described India’s semiconductor industry as being equipped with “special diodes,” and said, “You invest and create value, and the government provides you with stable policies and ease of doing business.”

Highlighting India’s contributions to the global semiconductor design ecosystem, Modi said, “In the world of designing, India contributes 20 per cent of the talent. We are preparing a semiconductor workforce of 85,000 technicians, engineers, and R&D specialists.”

“In addition to talent development, India is also prioritising semiconductor infrastructure. Just yesterday, the first meeting of the National Research Foundation on research was held,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi further emphasized India’s strengths, saying, “You have a three-dimensional power—first, the reform-oriented government of today; second, India’s growing manufacturing base; and third, India’s aspirational market. Today, India is a major consumer of chips. On this very chip, we have built the world’s best digital public infrastructure. The Indian government is providing 50% support for setting up semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India.”