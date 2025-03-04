Modi participates in post-budget webinars on MSME

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in the post-budget webinars on MSME as an Engine of Growth, Manufacturing, Exports, and Nuclear Energy, which will act as collaborative platforms to develop action plans for operationalising transformative Budget announcements.

The three webinars are being held on MSME as an Engine of Growth; Manufacturing, Exports and Nuclear Energy Missions; Regulatory, Investment and Ease of doing business Reforms.

PM Modi said MSMEs play a transformative role in the economic growth of the country and reaffirmed his commitment to nurturing and strengthening the sector.

Addressing the gathering at the webinar, he said, In the last 10 years, India has continuously shown its commitment to reforms, financial discipline, transparency, and inclusive growth. Assurance of consistency and reforms is a change that has brought new confidence to our industry.”

He said that today, every country wants to strengthen its economic partnership with India. ”Our manufacturing sector should step forward to take maximum advantage of this partnership,” he added.

He noted that “There are many sectors where the government took bigger steps than predicted by the experts. In the budget, important steps have been taken to promote manufacturing and exports… ”

PM Modi said in the last 10 years, the country has shown its commitment to reforms, financial discipline, transparency, and inclusive growth, adding that ”I want to assure every stakeholder associated with manufacturing and export that this consistency will be maintained for the years to come. I urge them to believe in themselves and take big steps.”

He said manufacturing and exports are new avenues for the country, and they need to be created. ”Every country of the world wants to strengthen its economic partnership with India. Our manufacturing sector should come forward to make use of this partnership in greater numbers,” he stressed.

PM Modi said, “For development in any country, stable policy and a good business environment is very important. A few years ago, we brought the ‘Jan Vishwas Act. ‘ We tried to reduce compliance. More than 40,000 compliances were finished at the central and state levels. This promoted ease of doing business… We introduced the concept of simplified income tax. We are working on the Jan Vishwas 2.0 Bill.

”To review the regulations of the non-financial sector, we have decided to form a committee. We want to make them modern, people-friendly and task-based…”

The webinars will provide a collaborative platform for government officials, industry leaders, and trade experts to deliberate on India’s industrial, trade, and energy strategies. The discussions will focus on policy execution, investment facilitation, and technology adoption, ensuring seamless implementation of the Budget’s transformative measures. The webinars will also engage private sector experts, industry representatives, and subject matter specialists to align efforts and drive impactful implementation of Budget announcements.