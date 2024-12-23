Modi meets Odisha CM Majhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, met Prime Minister @narendramodi.”

After meeting the Prime Minister, the Odisha Chief Minister in a post on X said, “Today I met the esteemed Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi and discussed various important issues. On behalf of the people of Odisha, I would like to thank him for his support in giving importance to the development of Odisha.”

On December 20, Majhi had sought the support of the Central government on various crucial projects to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to turn the eastern state into the growth engine of the country.

During his speech in the Pre-Budget Consultation meeting of the Union Finance Minister at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, CM Majhi had said that PM Modi has stated that Odisha will be the growth engine of the country in coming years. He said that the state needs the support of the Union government for some very crucial projects to implement the Prime Minister’s vision.