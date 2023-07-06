Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne and said he looked forward to continuing his conversation with President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Paris next week to further strengthen strategic partnership between the two countries.

Bonne briefed the PM on the progress in various areas of bilateral cooperation in the context of the PM’s forthcoming visit to France.

”PM Modi conveyed his gratitude to President Macron for his invitation to participate in the Bastille Day celebrations as Guest of Honour on 14 July,” an official press note said.

Earlier, Bonne held in-depth talks with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to prepare for PM Modi’s visit to France.

Sharing details regarding the meeting between Bonne and Doval, the French Embassy in India tweeted: “E. Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to Prez @EmmanuelMacron, held in-depth talks with NSA Ajit Doval to prepare for PM @NarendraModi’s visit to France next week. Defence, energy, space, new technologies & more: we’re working on an ambitious agenda for the India-France strategic partnership!”

At the invitation of France President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be the Guest of Honour on France’s National Day on July 14. French President Emmanuel Macron has been invited by French President Emmanuel Macron to attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. PM Modi’s visit will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the “strategic partnership” between France and India.