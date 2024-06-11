Modi has special emotional connection with Railways: Vaishnaw after taking charge

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who assumed charge as Minister of Railways for the second time in the BJP-led NDA government under Modi 3.0, on Tuesday underlined his unwavering commitment to realize the long-term vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has also been assigned portfolios as the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, apart from the railways ministry.

On Sunday, while Modi took his oath of office for his historic third term as the prime minister of India, Vaishnaw was inducted as a cabinet minister.

Advertisement

Vaishnaw assumed charge as Minister of Railways at Rail Bhawan on Tuesday.

Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, along with senior Railway officials, welcomed him in Rail Bhavan. Housekeeping staff and other officials of the Railway also greeted and congratulated the Minister for assumption of office.

Addressing the media, Vaishnaw underlined his unwavering commitment to realise the long-term vision set by Prime Minister Modi. He stated, “Prime Minister Modi has a special emotional connection with Railways, and he has entrusted me the responsibility to further his transformative vision to ensure that Indian Railways remains an affordable and a convenient mode of transport for the general public.”

Vaishnaw, who first became the Railway Minister on July 8, 2021, has started his second term, bringing anticipation and optimism.

During his previous tenure, he initiated and executed numerous transformative projects aligning with the visionary agenda set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These initiatives encompassed the modernisation and revitalisation of the railway infrastructure, including station transformations, the introduction of new trains, comprehensive station redevelopment programs, the commissioning of new rail lines, and widespread electrification efforts.

Ashwini Vaishnaw (born in 1970) is a Member of Rajya Sabha from Odisha. He was a former IAS officer and served the people of Sundergarh, Balasore, and Cuttack as district collector. He earned Masters in Technology from IIT Kanpur and MBA from Wharton.

Meanwhile, Ravneet Singh assumed charge as Union Minister of State for Railways in Rail Bhawan on Tuesday. He has also been given additional charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. Jaya Varma Sinha, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, along with senior railway officials, welcomed him on his arrival in Rail Bhawan.

Addressing media, he said, “Today I am assuming charge as MoS Railways. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Party President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw. We will work together with Railway officials.

“I also congratulate citizens of the country. Railway connects common people, it plays a huge role. Railways run continuously 24X7. We shall work as a team to take it forward under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw ji,” Ravneet added.