Modi Govt failed India’s youth: Gaurav Gogoi on NTA exam cancellations

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Thursday, expressed deep concern over the National Testing Agency’s (NTA) decision to cancel the UGC-NET and NEET exams, stating that the future of lakhs of students is now in jeopardy.

The Congress MP accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union education minister of failing India’s youth. “Prime Minister Modi has failed the youth of India. With the NEET exam, 24 lakh people have been disappointed, and through the NET exam, 9 lakh students have been betrayed. Yet the PM chooses to be silent,” he said.

He warned that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party won’t let this issue go unchallenged and announced a nationwide protest from tomorrow. Rahul Gandhi will raise the NEET students’ issue in the House, Gogoi added.

Furthermore, Gogoi demanded the suspension of the NTA chairman, citing a lack of accountability and oversight. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi strongly condemned the current state of India’s educational institutions, attributing the recent exam issues to the ‘capture’ of educational institutions by the BJP and its affiliates.