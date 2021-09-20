Modi govt committed to give justice to poor and oppressed sections of society: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda has said that his party has never played politics on casteism and reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government’s commitment to give justice and equality to poor, oppressed, backward and Tribal communities in the country.

“BJP has never done the politics of casteism and appeasement. We have always done the politics of all-around development and national pride. Wherever the BJP has formed its government in the country and state it has always fulfilled it with full commitment,” Nadda said here on Saturday while addressing a meeting of the BJP SC Morcha.

“Social justice and social harmony are not mere slogans, but it is the commitment and pledge of the BJP government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Nadda said.

The BJP president further said it was the dream and pledge of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to give justice and equality to poor, oppressed, backward and Tribal communities, and “our government under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working day and night to ensure and fulfil it.”

The BJP president recounted the works being done by the government over the last seven years for the welfare of SCs and other backward communities. “The amount of work that the Narendra Modi government has done for the SC community in the last seven years, no previous governments have done such work in the past 70 years since Independence,” he said.

Whether it is the idea of the ‘Ease of Living’ or the Stand-Up India scheme they were all aimed at improving the lives of SCs and Dalits in the country. He appreciated Morcha workers for taking the message and programmes of the party and the government to backward classes and Dalits. “They have succeeded in taking all government welfare programmes to the Scheduled Caste people, thus uplifting and improving their lives,’ Nadda said.

The BJP president further said as a result of the government’s initiatives “at the Centre and in the states we are seeing increased participation of the Scheduled Caste community in the party and the government. Currently, in the Narendra Modi government there are 45 Lok Sabha MPs from Scheduled Caste, 12 Ministers and 3 Governors from the Scheduled Caste,” he added.