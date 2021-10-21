Modi govt. committed to everyone’s health safety: Nadda

As the country crossed the landmark of administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, BJP President J P Nadda today said the achievement showed the government’s commitment to the health safety of every person in the country.

”I extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Modi and express gratitude towards healthcare and frontline workers,” he said in a statement.

He said the Opposition underestimated the making of vaccines but Prime Minister Modi trusted the scientists that they would make the same within a stipulated time.

Nadda said, “Prime Minister Modi has taken proactive and preemptive measures and constituted a ‘vaccine task force’ on April 14, 2020. Within nine months, India has launched two made-in-India vaccinations and within 10 months, we achieved the landmark of 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination administration.”

Nadda emphasised the journey from “impossible” to “we can do this” and “we will do this” was not easy. Prime Minister Modi made countrymen believe that together the nation can achieve any target and take the country out of any problem.

