Modi Govt cannot be labelled as a fascist regime: CPI-M

The CPI-M has apparently revised its position on Modi Government. The CPI-M in its draft political resolution states that the Modi Government cannot be labelled as a fascist regime.

The assessment in the document sent to state units explains that even though there are neo-fascist tendencies, the Modi Government cannot be called a fascist government.

“We have stated that the present political set-up under the BJP-RSS is a Hindutva-corporate authoritarian regime which “displays neo-fascistic characteristics. We are not saying that the Modi government is a fascist or neo-fascist government. Nor are we characterizing the Indian State as a neo-fascist State,” says the document.

“What we are pinpointing is that after ten years of continuous rule by the BJP, which is the political wing of the RSS, there has been a consolidation of political power in the hands of the BJP-RSS and this is resulting in the manifestation of neo-fascist characteristics,” the documents says.

While the CPI has referred to the Modi government as a fascist regime, the CPI (ML) has gone further, asserting that fascism has already arrived in India.

The CPI-M, however, has rejected both positions, maintaining that its stance is distinct from theirs. The document explains that the fascism of Mussolini and Hitler’s era is classified as “classical fascism”, whereas later manifestations are described as “neo-fascism.”

According to the new definition, classical fascism emerged from inter-imperialist contradictions, whereas neo-fascism is a product of the crisis of neo-liberalism.

The draft political resolution has been made public ahead of the party congress scheduled for April in Madurai.

The new political approach confirms the Congress’s accusation that the CPI-M has a soft approach towards the BJP and Modi

Meanwhile, CPI Kerala secretary Binoy Viswam said that the Modi government led by the RSS is a fascist government.

“The Modi government led by the RSS is a fascist government. The RSS is a complete fascist organization. The BJP government led by the RSS is also a fascist government. The CPI-M will have to change its stand,” Binoy Viswam said.