Modi govt annuls tungsten mining lease in TN; Stalin claims victory for DMK govt

A day after a delegation of local leaders led by BJP state president K Annamalai called on Union Minister for Mines G Kishan Reddy urging him to cancel the tungsten mining lease near Madurai, secured by the Vedanta group’s Hindustan Zinc Ltd., the Modi government had annulled the project.

This followed month-long massive protests against the project as it comes in a region rich in biodiversity and cultural and historical heritage.

The state assembly too had passed a unanimous resolution opposing tungsten mining with Chief Minister MK Stalin asserting that till he holds office, the project would not be allowed.

Announcing the annulment of the project, the Union Ministry of Coal and Mines said in a release, “After detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the Biodiversity Heritage site in the area and the commitment of the Government of India under Prime

Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership towards protecting traditional rights, it has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block.”

It also mentioned the meeting the local community leaders, spearheading the protests, had with Kishan Reddy on Wednesday (Jan 22nd) and acknowledged the many representations made to the Ministry opposing the project citing the threats to biodiversity. On January 7, more than 10000 people undertook a 25 km march from Melur to Madurai to press for the cancellation of the mining lease.

Hinting at the annulment, Annamalai told the media in the national capital after the meeting with Reddy that a ‘good decision’ will come within a day. The locals too remained with their fingers crossed. Now, there is jubilation in the villages – Nayakkarpatti and Arittapatti adjoining Melur town in Madurai district. Annamalai also posted the Ministry’s decision on his ‘X’ handle.

Denying the BJP any credit, Chief Minister Stalin, reacting to the cancellation, said that the Union Government had to bow down before the peoples’ sentiment and the state government’s resolve. “I promised that tungsten mining would not come till I am there in office. A unanimous resolution was also passed in the Assembly. The Union Government had to bow down before the peoples’ sentiment and the state government’s resolve,” he wrote on ‘X’.

“Henceforth, the Union Government should not auction mining leases unilaterally without the concurrence of the State Governments and the (principal opposition) AIADMK should not extend support to legislations that undermine the rights of States,” he added.

The Nayakkarpatti mining block is located in the vicinity of Arittapatti, the first Biodiversity Heritage Site of the state, having ancient rock cut temples, Jain caves and beds dating back to 2200 years as well as early Tamil inscriptions besides lakes and rocky hillocks besides fauna and flora. There are 72 lakes, 200 natural springs and three check dams. The locals are also demanding that the region, comprising the 48 villages, be declared as a protected agricultural zone.