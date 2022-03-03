Modi Government approves continuation of seven sub-schemes under Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates for 2021-22 to 2025-26

The Modi Government has approved the continuation of seven sub-schemes under an umbrella scheme called “Relief and Rehabilitation of Migrants and Repatriates” for 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a total outlay of Rs 1,452 crore.

The approval will ensure that assistance under the Umbrella Scheme, continues to reach beneficiaries through the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The scheme enables migrants and repatriates, who have suffered on account of displacement, to earn a reasonable income and to facilitate their inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

The Government, at different points in time, started the seven schemes to provide assistance for different categories of beneficiaries.

These include Grants-in-Aid to the Government of West Bengal for infrastructure development in 51 erstwhile Bangladeshi enclaves in India situated in Cooch Behar District and for resettlement of 922 returnees from erstwhile Indian enclaves in Bangladesh.

A scheme provides Relief and Rehabilitation for displaced families of Pakistan Occupied Areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb, while another provides relief assistance to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

The other schemes provided relief to Brus lodged in relief camps in Tripura; enhanced relief to 1984 Anti-Sikh Riot Victims; and financial assistance and other facilities to families of affected civilian victims of terrorist violence including militancy; insurgency, communal and Left Wing Extremism violence, and cross border firing and victims of mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory. The Central Tibetan Relief Committee (CTRC) gets grants-in-aid under a scheme.