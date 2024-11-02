Modi discusses economic corridor with Greek PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the proposed India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and developments in West Asia during a telephonic conversation with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

PM Mitsotakis warmly congratulated PM Modi on his re-election following the general elections in India.

Both leaders appreciated the momentum generated in bilateral ties through recent high-level exchanges and reiterated their firm commitment to further strengthen India-Greece Strategic Partnership.

They reviewed progress in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, defence, shipping and connectivity, in follow-up to PM Mitsotakis’s visit to India earlier this year.

”The two leaders also exchanged views on various regional and global issues of interest, including IMEEC and developments in West Asia,” an official release said on Saturday.

The IMEEC) is a planned economic corridor that aims to bolster economic development by fostering connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Persian Gulf and Europe. The corridor is a proposed route from India to Europe through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Greece.

Uncertainty hangs over the proposed corridor in the wake of the ongoing war in West Asia.

