Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a massive poll rally at Chabua in eastern Assam today, severely criticised the Congress party calling it a “power hungry party”. He said that Congress is only worried about the Kursi(chair), not the people and hence its leaders never worked for the betterment of the indigenous people.

Seeking votes for candidates belonging to Bhartiya Janata Party and its allies, Modi also cautioned the electorates that the Congress has joined hands with parties that are a danger to Assam’s culture and heritage.

In presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Modi promised the people that the saffron party would always work for developments of every localities of Assam.

“India’s oldest party, which ruled over India for 50-55 years, is supporting the people who are trying to wipe off India’s identity associated with tea. Can we forgive the Congress for this? Don’t they deserve to get punished?” stated Modi. “A few days ago, the party leaders circulated a photo of Sri Lanka Sri Lankan tea gardens and before that of Taiwan, passing them off as tea gardens of Assam,” said Modi adding that the government is working to provide new opportunities to the local youth.

“Who can understand the problems of tea workers better than a chaiwala,” Modi said referring to his humble background when as a small boy he used to sell tea.

He also said a few days ago the Congress had circulated photographs of Sri Lankan tea gardens and before that of Taiwan, passing them off as tea gardens of Assam.

“The mask is off the faces of those who talk of Assam’s ‘asmita’ (identity),” he said, attacking the Congress.

Modi assured the people that the government has taken initiative to increase the wages for tea plantation workers. He also assured that the government campaign would be intensified to improve the standard of l iving of tea families.

Meanwhile, the scrutiny of nomination papers for third phase of polling for state legislative Assembly elections scheduled for 6 April has begun, where 309 candidates filed their nomination papers.

Prominent candidates among them include BJP MLA Angoorlata Deka, Asom Gana Parishad nominee Kalpana Patowary, Raijor Dal nomiees Diwas Phukan, Asom Jatiya Parishad nominee Jerifa Wahid, Congress’Manjit Mahanta.