Modi covered up Adani’s corruption even in America: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi covered up billionaire businessman Gautam Adani’s alleged corruption even in the United States.

The statement comes in the wake of Modi’s response to a query if he discussed the case of Adani with US President Donald Trump. Modi had stated that “when heads of two countries meet, they do not discuss such personal matters”.

Gandhi, in a post on X, said, “If you ask questions in the country, there is silence. Abroad, it is a personal matter. Modi ji covered up Adani ji’s corruption even in America.”

The Leader of Opposition who has been accusing Modi of favouring Adani further said, “When filing a friend’s pocket is ‘nation building’ for Modi ji… bribery and looting the nation’s wealth becomes a personal matter.’’

It may be mentioned that in November last year, Gandhi had demanded Adani’s immediate arrest after the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicted him and others for alleged bribery.

“It is now pretty clear and established in America that Adani has broken both American law and Indian law. He has been indicted in the US. I am wondering why Adani is still running around a free man in this country, despite being accused of a Rs 2,000 scam and multiple others,” he had said.

The Adani Group had denied all allegations made by the US DoJ and the US SEC, and said all possible legal recourse will be sought.