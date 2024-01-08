Modi congratulates Bangla PM Sheikh Hasina on her landslide victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for a historic fourth consecutive victory in the Parliamentary elections.

“Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the Parliamentary elections. I also congratulate the people of Bangladesh for the successful conduct of elections. We are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh.” he said in a post on X.

Sheikh Hasina and her party, Awami League, won a fourth consecutive and fifth overall term in the 7 January general election after the main opposition, Khaleda Zia-led Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), boycotted the polls.

