Modi announces development initiatives for Assam’s tea tribes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to Assam and the northeast, celebrating the region’s cultural and historical significance while unveiling key initiatives for its development.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Jhumoir Binandini’ event, which showcased a record-breaking Jhumur dance performance, PM Modi described the atmosphere as an “environment of energy” and a testament to India’s rich diversity.

Welcoming 60 ambassadors who attended the grand celebration, PM Modi highlighted Assam’s growing global prominence, asserting that the state and the Northeast had long been neglected in terms of development and cultural recognition.

“For years, Assam and the Northeast were ignored—not just in development but also in cultural representation. Today, the culture of the Northeast has a brand ambassador in me,” he declared.

The Prime Minister underscored his government’s efforts in preserving and promoting Assam’s heritage.

He noted that Assamese was accorded classical language status and hailed the inclusion of Charaideo Maidam in UNESCO’s World Heritage List, attributing this achievement to the BJP government’s proactive involvement. “Kaziranga has always been a pride of Assam, and I am honored to be the first Prime Minister to visit it,” he added.

PM Modi paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan, the legendary Ahom general who defended Assam from Mughal forces, recalling the grand celebration of his 400th birth anniversary as a national event. He also highlighted the Janajatiya Gaurav Divas, an initiative to honor the contributions of tribal communities, reaffirming the BJP’s commitment to recognizing indigenous identities.

Focusing on Assam’s tea industry, PM Modi announced several measures to uplift tea garden workers and their families. He emphasized the establishment of an Adivasi Museum dedicated to the contributions of tea tribes and indigenous communities. Additionally, he revealed that the Assam Tea Corporation had declared a bonus for tea workers as a gesture of appreciation for their hard work.

To support education in tea garden areas, the government has initiated 100 model tea garden schools, ensuring better educational facilities for the community. PM Modi also announced a 3% reservation for tea tribe youth in government jobs under the OBC quota, further expanding opportunities for the community’s progress.

Expressing confidence in the region’s future, he asserted, “The Northeast will reach new heights of development.” With infrastructure projects, cultural recognition, and welfare schemes, PM Modi reaffirmed his government’s vision for Assam as a key driver of India’s growth and a beacon of cultural pride.