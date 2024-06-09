Modi 3.0: 10 Union Ministers from Uttar Pradesh

In all, 10 MPs from Uttar Pradesh took oath as Union Ministers on Sunday apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in the Lok Sabha.

Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri took oath as Cabinet Ministers. Puri is a Rajya Sabha Member from UP.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and Rajya Sabha MP Chaudhary Jayant Singh took oath as a Minister of State with Independent Charge.

Newly elected MP from Pilibhit parliamentary constituency Jitin Prasad took oath of office as Minister of State.

Pankaj Chaudhary from Maharajganj Parliamentary constituency also took oath as a minister. He was the Minister of State for Finance in the Modi 2.0 government.

Lok Sabha MP from Mirzapur seat of Uttar Pradesh and leader of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel took oath as a Minister of State.

SP Singh Baghel, MP from Agra parliamentary constituency, took oath of office as a Minister of State. He was also a minister in the Modi 2.0 government.

Kirtivardhan Singh, MP from Gonda parliamentary constituency, took oath of office as a Minister of State. He has won the Lok Sabha elections for the fifth time.

Rajya Sabha MP BL Verma, who hails from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, took oath of office as a Minister of State. He was also a minister in the Modi 2.0 government.

BJP MP from Bansgaon Kamlesh Paswan took oath as a Minister of State. He has been an MP since 2009.

In the Modi 2.0 regime, there were 15 ministers including the PM from Uttar Pradesh. In this Lok Sabha poll, seven Union Ministers including Smriti Irani lost the polls to INDIA bloc candidates.