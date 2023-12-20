MoD signs over Rs 1,600 cr contract for procuring next generation offshore patrol vessels

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday signed a contract with Mazagon Dockyard Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai for the procurement of six next generation offshore patrol vessels (NGOPVS) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 1,614.89 crore.

Out of the six vessels being procured, four would replace the existing aging OPVs and the other two would augment the ICG fleet.

The acquisition of these major ICG platforms is aimed to boost the ICG’s capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security, an official press note said.

These modern and high-tech Ships will play a critical role in enhancing surveillance, Law enforcement, Search and Rescue, Maritime Pollution Response, and other important capabilities including humanitarian assistance by the ICG.

Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these 115m OPVS would be equipped with Multipurpose Drones, AI capability, and Wirelessly Controlled Remote Water Rescue Craft Lifebuoy, etc. enabling greater flexibility and operational edge to the ICG to face new age multidimensional challenges.

These Multi-role State-of-the-Art vessels will be indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured by MDL, Mumbai, and will be delivered in a total period of 66 months. The contract achieves the objectives of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ to boost the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and fostering the growth of ancillary industries, especially the MSME sector. The project will also generate employment opportunities and expertise development in the country.