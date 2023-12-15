‘Atmanirbharta’ in ammunition manufacturing: MoD signs pact for electronic fuzes

The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a landmark contract with the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Pune for procurement of electronic fuzes for the Indian Army for a period of ten years, at a total cost of Rs 5,336.25 crore.

As part of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, this contract has been signed for ammunition procurement under ‘Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry’, a government initiative for long-term requirement of ten years.

The aim of the project is to build up ammunition stocks to minimise imports, achieve self-sufficiency in ammunition manufacturing, obtain critical technologies and secure stock affected by supply chain disruption.

Electronic fuzes are an integral component of medium to heavy calibre artillery guns which provide sustained artillery firepower for military operations. The fuzes will be procured for usage in artillery guns which are capable of lethal engagements in various kinds of terrain, including high altitude areas along the Northern Borders.

The electronic fuzes will be manufactured by the BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur plants. The project will generate employment for 1.5 lakh man days and encourage active participation of Indian Industries, including MSMEs in ammunition manufacturing and broaden ammunition manufacturing ecosystem in the country.