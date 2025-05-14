Mizoram’s bamboo industry gets Rs 252 lakh boost

In a step towards transforming Mizoram’s rich bamboo resources into economic assets, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma on Wednesday inaugurated a set of key bamboo processing units at the Sairang Horticulture Centre under the National Bamboo Mission.

Developed at a cost of Rs 252.82 lakh, the newly commissioned facilities include a Bamboo Treatment and Seasoning Plant, a Bamboo Depot & Godown, and an Activated Charcoal Unit.

The initiative is part of the state government’s broader push to develop bamboo-based industries as a sustainable and employment-generating sector.

The inauguration was attended by several senior officials, including Horticulture Minister Pu C. Lalsawivunga, Rural Development Minister Prof. Lalnilawma, and Technical Adviser to the Chief Minister Pu H. Ginzalal.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister hailed the development as a major milestone in Mizoram’s industrial roadmap.

“Bamboo is one of our most abundant natural resources, and processed scientifically and sustainably, it can drive economic growth and protect our environment,” he said.

He emphasized that unlike wood, which takes years to regenerate, bamboo regenerates fully within one to two years, making it an eco-friendly alternative for charcoal and industrial applications.

He also highlighted the potential of bamboo to create new job opportunities, particularly in rural areas, and urged local workers and officials to maintain the facilities responsibly to ensure long-term viability.

The new units are expected to significantly enhance the commercial utility of bamboo in Mizoram. The Bamboo Treatment and Seasoning Plant will increase the lifespan of bamboo products to up to 50 years, making it more viable for construction and furniture.

The Depot and Godown will streamline storage and distribution, while the Activated Charcoal Unit will produce up to three tonnes of charcoal per day, using approximately 670 bamboo culms daily.

An additional output of around 100 litres of vinegar will be generated each day as a byproduct of charcoal production, with about 54 litres of refined vinegar being extracted after distillation.

Three bamboo clusters located in Chhingchhip, Baktawng, and Saiphal villages have already been established to provide raw bamboo to the facility, ensuring a consistent supply chain.

Technical support is being provided by the North East Cane and Bamboo Development Council (NECBDC), which will also conduct training programs to equip local workers with the skills required for plant operation and maintenance.

Mizoram, which accounts for over 14% of India’s bamboo cover, has been seeking to transition from raw bamboo export to value-added processing.

The launch of these facilities marks a strategic effort to build local industry, reduce environmental degradation from wood-based charcoal production, and position the state as a leader in bamboo innovation in the Northeast and beyond.