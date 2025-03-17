Mizoram hosts over 41,000 refugees amid growing tension

The Mizoram government has reported that 41,355 refugees are currently residing in the state, according to the latest official data.

The government is actively evaluating measures to support their welfare and ensure adequate treatment facilities.

During an assembly session on Monday, Home Minister K Sapdanga provided a detailed breakdown of the refugee population, revealing that Mizoram is sheltering 33,505 refugees from Myanmar, 2,633 from Manipur, and 2,217 from Bangladesh.

The minister further noted that the refugee fund provided by the central government is classified as a secret fund, primarily designated for preventive measures, with every usage meticulously documented.

To address the evolving situation, the Mizoram government has constituted a special committee, which has convened twice so far, to deliberate on refugee welfare policies. Additionally, a sub-branch has been set up to research refugee livelihoods and assess the socio-economic challenges they face.

Mizoram, bordering Myanmar and Bangladesh, has been significantly impacted by the Myanmar military coup in 2021 and the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

The state has become a safe haven for refugees fleeing conflict and persecution. However, this influx has put immense pressure on local resources and infrastructure, prompting calls for better management and humanitarian intervention.