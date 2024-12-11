Mizoram boosts anti-drug drive with new excise and narcotics stations

In a move to intensify the fight against drug abuse, Mizoram Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma inaugurated two excise and narcotics Stations at Saitual and Khawzawl, strengthening the state’s efforts to curb the narcotics trade and assist youth battling addiction.

These newly established stations in Mizoram’s eastern district capitals mark a significant step in the government’s comprehensive strategy against the drug menace, a statement said. The state faces a persistent challenge with drug trafficking, primarily due to its porous border with Myanmar, a major conduit for narcotics entering the state.

Since taking office, Lalduhoma has prioritized combating this crisis. His first action post-swearing-in was a visit to a privately-run de-addiction center, setting the tone for his administration’s focus on this critical issue. The state government has since engaged extensively with NGOs, church organizations and key stakeholders to formulate strategies targeting both supply chain disruptions and demand reduction.

Plans are also afoot to amend existing laws to enhance enforcement and strengthen legal frameworks to tackle drug-related crimes. The addition of these new stations underscores Mizoram’s resolve to fortify its anti-drug mechanisms.

Further expanding its reach, the state will open another excise and narcotics station in Hnahthial tomorrow. By integrating law enforcement enhancements with community-driven initiatives, Mizoram aims to safeguard its youth and move closer to achieving a drug-free society.