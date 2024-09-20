Mixing animal fat in ‘prasad’ is a heinous crime: Ramlala temple Chief priest

Ramlala Temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das has said that the use of animal fat in the ladoos at Tirupati temple is extremely disappointing and a heinous crime.

He said: “Ladoos from Tirupati also came to Ayodhya during the consecration function in January last and were distributed as prasad to the devotees. The issue of animal fat being found in Tirupati prasad is very worrying. This has also tarnished the reputation of Tirupati.”

Talking to media persons here on Friday, the chief priest said: “This entire matter should be investigated and strict action should be taken against whoever is guilty, be it the administration or the Trust.”

During the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22 last, three tons of ladoos were sent from Venkateswara Temple of Tirupati, which were distributed as prasad to the devotees.