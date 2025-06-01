‘Mission Op Sindoor outreach priority for now’: Tharoor declines comment on criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is part of an all-party delegation on a mission to mobilize support for India’s fight against terrorism, on Sunday underlined the importance of focusing on their mission Operation Sindoor outreach, informing the world about India’s anti-terrorism stance and response, while engaging with international counterparts.

After visiting Panama, Guyana, and Colombia, Tharoor arrived in Brazil with his delegation on Sunday in pursuit of India’s global outreach to convey its zero tolerance policy against terrorism. This global outreach aims to strengthen diplomatic efforts against terrorism and convey India’s message of zero tolerance.

Tharoor acknowledged the criticism and questions raised by party colleagues but prioritised conveying India’s message to the countries they visited.

When asked for comments on the criticism going on in India, even within his own (Congress) party against him, the Congress MP said, “I think this is a time for us to focus on our mission. Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments, criticisms. But I think at this point, we can’t afford to dwell on it, when we get back to India, no doubt we have a chance to speak to our colleagues, critics, and media there. But right now we’re focused on the countries we’re coming to and getting the message out to the people here.”

A political storm has erupted after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh made a controversial remark, stating, “Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming,” prompting a sharp response from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who strongly condemned the statement, calling it “shameful, condemnable, and senseless.”