Mission executed flawlessly: PM Modi tells cabinet colleagues about Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, where he shared details on Operation Sindoor — a targeted military strike carried out by the Indian defence forces on nine terror camps across the border in the early hours of the day.

During the meeting, PM Modi informed the cabinet that the operation was executed exactly as planned, with “no mistakes whatsoever.”

He emphasised that the Army had carried out the mission with utmost precision, adhering strictly to the detailed preparations that had been made in advance.

Sources said the Prime Minister praised the armed forces for their “commendable job” and “immaculate execution,” underlining their professionalism and commitment to national security.

The cabinet ministers unanimously expressed confidence in PM Modi’s leadership and lauded the armed forces for their successful operation.

They conveyed that the entire nation stood firmly behind the Prime Minister and the military establishment in the fight against terrorism.

The strike, targeting terror launchpads and camps used for infiltration across the border, is being viewed as a strong message against cross-border terrorism.

The Indian Army, Navy and the Air Force, in a historic tri-services operation, carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

PM Modi constantly monitored the overnight operation.

India struck bases in Pakistan and PoK from where terrorist attacks were being planned and executed. Nine sites were targeted in the strikes under the codename ‘Operation Sindoor’ — an ode to the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack.

Two women officers of the Indian Armed Forces informed the media on Operation Sindoor on Wednesday.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in a press conference with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, said that the military strikes were carried out between 1.05 to 1.30 a.m. in the wee hours on Wednesday on credible intelligence inputs and the purpose was to decimate and destroy the terror infrastructure, terror launching pads and indoctrination centres across the border.

The women officers also documented the details of calibrated and measured retaliation and gave a detailed account of terror factories operating from those centres.