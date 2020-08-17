Indian Army’s Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi went missing in an avalanche, around seven months ago, while on patrol duty near the LoC in Gulmarg. His family was informed on Saturday that the body of Garhwal Rifles Havildar has been recovered.

When Negi could not be found for several months he was presumed killed in action and declared a “battle casualty” in May this year.

Negi, a resident of Dehradun ,is survived by his wife Rajeshwari, two daughters and a son. Rajendra joined the Garhwal Rifles regiment in 2001, reported The Indian Express.

The news about the recovery of Negi’s body was conveyed to his wife by an officer of his battalion, his cousin Dinesh Negi said.

“Seven months after the 35-year-old jawan had gone missing, his body was recovered after the snow melt on Saturday,” he added.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat condoled the death of Havildar Negi, saying he salutes his martyrdom, in a late-night post on social media on Sunday.

He did send as a condolence message to Negi’s wife Rajeshwari, earlier in August as well, but she had refused to acknowledge that because the body had not been found till then.

Rawat prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the family and added that the government stands with the family and will extend support to it.