Missing man’s body found, partially eaten by animals

In the forests near Kanpur’s Nirala Nagar railway ground, the body of a 32-year-old missing man was discovered partially eaten by animals.

After leaving home for work, the man went missing.

A blood-stained brick, a pair of slippers, and a handkerchief were discovered beside the deceased, which was submitted for a post-mortem examination.

Manish Sonkar, ADCP South, arrived at the scene with a team of fingerprint experts.

About seven years ago, the dead Kallu, his wife Soni, daughter Lakshmi, Divyanshi, and one-year-old son Karthik moved into the house of Akhilesh Kumar, a resident of Karrahi.

Kallu used to work in the neighbourhood as a labourer.

Kallu had gone out to work on Wednesday evening, stating that he would return late that night.

When he did not return, his family attempted to contact him on his cellphone, but all of their attempts were unsuccessful.

His wife Soni made many calls on his cellphone the next day when a police officer answered her phone and informed her of her husband’s death.

After that, she and her landlord arrived at the location.

The CDR of the victim’s phone will be obtained, according to the ADCP, in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

(with inputs from IANS)