Miss World pageant to cost Telangana Rs 27 crore

Refuting allegations by the Opposition of lavish expenditure, the Telangana government has said that the 72nd edition of the Miss World pageant set to be held in the state between 7 May and 31 May will cost only Rs 54 crore, half of which will be borne by the state government, that too through corporate sponsorships. The Opposition BRS has claimed that the state was spending between Rs 200-250 crore on the event.

Telangana, which just released its new tourism policy (2025-2030), is gearing up to host the Miss World pageant in May to put the state on the tourism map of the world. The Tourism Department has planned the month-long event to showcase Telangana’s multilingual culture and diverse tourist attractions, rich and vibrantly hued handloom, and handicrafts.

Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the total expenditure of the event would come to Rs 54 crore and that the cost would be equally shared between the state government and Miss World Limited. Dismissing allegations of lavish spending, Tourism Secretary Smita Sabharwal said, “It is a standard agreement between Miss World organization and Tourism Corporation. Though the Telangana government has committed to spend Rs 27 crore on the event, a large chunk of the expenditure will be raised through sponsorships.”

She also said that the state hopes to capitalise on the event which will see participants from more than 140 countries. “We have a futuristic and ambitious tourism policy. We aim to attract Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years as investments in this sector,” the tourism secretary said. She further elaborated on how the state will highlight its culture, architecture, and heritage and promote it as a hub of medical and wellness tourism.

At the opening ceremony on 10 May at the Gachibowli stadium, the state’s folk and tribal dances would be performed in a parade-style theme. While participants from Asian and Oceanic countries would visit Nagarjunasagar to explore Buddhavanam (Buddhist theme park), those from America and Europe would tour the unique Ramappa temple and handloom park at Pochampally. The participants from Africa and the Middle East nations would visit several private hospitals as a part of the medical tourism theme.

“We have planned almost 25 themes and try to showcase the key attractions of Telangana at each venue. The entire state machinery is working in collaboration with the Tourism Department. We promise you a grand spectacle,” Sabharwal said.

Steve Morley, the director of the Miss World Limited, repeated Telangana Tourism’s new catchphrase “Telangana Zaroor Aana” in Deccani, pointing out that backing the government’s efforts to promote the state, would be their responsibility. The finale of the Miss World pageant will be held on 31 May at HITEX.