Mirage jet crashes, pilots ejected out safely using parachute

A twin-seater Mirage-2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Both the pilots were able to eject out safely using parachutes before the crash.

However, one of the pilots sustained some injuries while landing on the ground by the parachute.

In a video, probably recorded by a villager who rushed to the rescue of the pilots, the injured pilot, whose surname is Jadhav, can be seen and heard speaking to someone named Joshi back at his base to inform him about the mishap.

In the conversation on the phone, as per the video, the pilot can be seen and heard telling Joshi that his plane has crashed.

The pilot says, mixed in Hindi and English, ‘Joshi, Jadhav bol raha hun. My aircraft crashed. I have ejected. I am somewhere south of the river. Bhola Sir was with me….I’ll send you my coordinates. My location is 2542…. Aircraft is burning … .Bhola sir is about a km away from me. I am most probably west of the aircraft. Bhola Sir is most probably East of the aircraft.’

As per Additional SP Sanjeev Mule, the fighter jet had taken off from the Gwalior Air Force Base.

The IAF said in a statement that the crash occurred during a routine training sortie after the jet encountered a system malfunction. The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash. The crash occurred near the Sunari Chowki in the Karera area of Shivpuri district.