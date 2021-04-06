A 17-year-old boy was booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a four-year-old Dalit girl in a village under the Kalaan police circle in Uttar Pradesh`s Shahjahanpur.

According to police, the incident took place when the child was playing outside her home and her parents were out for work. Her father is a farm labourer.

The accused lives in the same locality and was detained by police following the complaint. He is a school dropout.

Jalalabad circle officer (CO) Massa Singh, who is also the investigating officer in the case, said: “I have visited the village and gathered evidence from there. The girl was playing outside her house when the accused lured her by offering Rs 10 for candies. He inappropriately touched her. When the girl started crying, the other children, playing in the area, raised an alarm.”

“Police took action immediately and lodged the FIR. Now, we are verifying the age of the accused for further action. The child has been sent for medical examination and her condition is stable,” the circle officer stated.