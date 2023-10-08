Ministry of Culture organises curtain raiser and logo launch event for IAADB

Ministry of Culture organized the curtain raiser event for the India Art Architecture Design Biennale (IAADB ‘23) last evening at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi along with the Logo launch for the Biennale.

In a video message, Shri. G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DONER, announced that the Ministry of Culture is hosting its inaugural India Art Architecture Design Biennale in December 2023, with events scheduled in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. He extended his best wishes for the Biennale’s success.

Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi delivered the key note address for the event. She stated that, “the India Art Architecture Biennale promises to stand as a beacon in India’s vibrant festival tapestry aiming to showcase the nation’s architectural and artistic brilliance on the global stage. This Biennale mirrors the grandeurs of International counterparts and promises not just inspiration but also pure enchantment. The Biennale will initiate dialogues, innovation & collaboration by bringing together grassroot artisans and contemporary designers thereby furthering the creative economy”.

Advertisement

Smt. Mugdha Sinha, the Joint Secretary, provided an overview of the upcoming Biennale in her opening remarks. She revealed that the Biennale is scheduled to take place from 9th to 15th December 2023, at the iconic Red Fort. The event will explore various themes through exhibitions and panel discussions, with each day centred around a specific theme, curated by experts in the field. The themes encompass topics such as doors and gateways, enchanting gardens, awe-inspiring stepwells, majestic temple architecture, modern wonders of independent India, the contemporary face of indigenous design, and the role of women in architecture.

Additionally, it was mentioned that the India Art Architecture Design Biennale 2023 will serve as a precursor to India’s participation in the Venice Biennale 2024, fostering a comprehensive dialogue among practitioners and professionals in the realms of art, architecture, and design. The Biennale aims to bring traditional grassroots artists and contemporary designers, curators, architects, and thought leaders to the forefront, transcending age, gender, and genre boundaries. Furthermore, it was noted that the Biennale aligns with the vision of the Prime Minister and will mark the launch of the Development of Cultural Spaces project at the Red Fort.

The event witnessed a significant turnout with diplomats, artists, architects, designers, curators, government officials, gallerists, and museum professionals in attendance. The evening was enhanced by the captivating performance of the jazz quartet ‘Capital Three’.

For the latest information and updates, please follow the official Instagram page of the India Art, Architecture and Design Biennale at @iaadb2023.