Taking the cognizance of the reports about Ayurvedic medicines developed for the treatment of COVID-19 by Patanjali Ayurved, the Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday orders the company to stop advertising the drug until the issue is examined.

“The concerned Ayurvedic drug manufacturing company has been informed that such advertisements of drugs including Ayurvedic medicines are regulated under the provisions of Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder and the directives issued by the Central Government in the wake of COVID outbreak,” Ministry of AYUSH said in a statement.

In order to make this Ministry aware of the facts of the aforesaid news and verify the claims, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd has been asked to provide at the earliest details of the name and composition of the medicines being claimed for COVID treatment; site(s)/hospital(s), where the research study was conducted for COVID-19; protocol, sample size, Institutional Ethics Committee clearance, CTRI registration and results data of the study (ies) and stop advertising/publicizing such claims till the issue is duly examined.

Ministry has also requested concerned State Licensing Authority of Uttrakhand Government to provide copies of license and product approval details of the Ayurvedic medicines being claimed for the treatment of COVID -19.

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurvedic Medicines has launched ‘Coronil’ anti-COVID tablets to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday.

The medicine has been researched by Patanjali Research Institute with clinical trials held at NIMS University, Jaipur.

The MD of Patanjali Ayurved, Acharya Balkrishna, claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 3-14 days.

“Clinical control trials were carried out adhering to standardized protocols of drug discovery to evaluate its efficacy,” Patanjali said.

The therapy is applicable for adults between 15-80 years of age whereas children are advised to take half the dosage prescribed for adults.