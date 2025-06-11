Ministers undergo RT-PCR test before attending Cabinet meeting as govt tightens COVID-19 protocol

Amid rising concerns, India on Wednesday tightened COVID-19 protocols as even Union ministers had to undergo Ran T-PCR test before attending the Cabinet meeting.

“The COVID-19 RT-PCR test is now mandatory before meeting the Prime Minister,” a well-placed source said.

In response to the rising COVID-19 cases and growing concerns in the country, the government has intensified its precautionary measures.

All Cabinet ministers who attended the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday had to undergo RT-PCR tests beforehand, the source said.

Amid rising cases, India’s active coronavirus count has climbed to 7,121. Any minister scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi must undergo an RT-PCR test, sources said.

The decision assumes added significance as all BJP functionaries from Delhi, including the Chief Minister, are scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at his residence on Wednesday evening. All ministers will need to undergo a COVID-19 test, the sources said.

Additionally, in cases where PM Modi holds a rally, all officials present on the stage will be required to show their RT-PCR test results, according to some media reports.

As per the current COVID-19 situation in India, the total number of active cases stands at 7,121, with 306 new cases and six deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The government’s decision to reintroduce COVID-19 testing for ministers and those meeting the Prime Minister reflects its commitment to containing the spread of the virus.

This measure, first implemented during the 2020-2021 pandemic wave, has now been reinstated to ensure safety, the source said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a crucial meeting to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

During a press conference after the meeting, she emphasised that the government is vigilant and prepared to tackle the virus. She advised citizens not to panic but to take necessary precautions, especially those with underlying health conditions.