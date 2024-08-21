Minister part of ‘power group’ mentioned in Hema Committee report: Kerala Governor seeks Govt’s intervention

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has responded to the allegation that a state minister is a part of the film industry’s ’15-member power group’ mentioned in the Justice Hema Committee report.

Governor Khan on Wednesday said that as regards to this, it is up to the government to act.

When media persons here asked the Governor about the charge that a minister is a part of the ‘power group’ that controls the film industry and imposed bans on certain actors and technicians, Governor Khan said: “It is for the government to intervene.”

He said the government has the duty to act on the recommendations of the Hema Committee. It is the duty of the society to treat women equally, the Governor said.

“Women have to be treated with dignity and respect,” he added

Film maker Vinayan had earlier alleged that a state minister was a part of the ‘power group’ mentioned in the Hema Committee report.

Vinayan also said that he was a victim of the cruel games of this group..He said he got banned from the film industry for 12 years after he raised voice against them.