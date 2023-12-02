Minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt to attend UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting in Ghana

Raksha Rajya Mantri Ajay Bhatt will pay an official visit to Accra, Ghana from December 05 to 06, 2023 to attend the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting. The Department of Peace Operations, UN and the Republic of Ghana are the hosts of the meeting.

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial meeting aims to address the security and operational challenges being faced by the UN peacekeepers and generate support for these missions deployed across the world. India has always been at the forefront by sending maximum number of troops and equipment to various UN Peacekeeping missions.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Raksha Rajya Mantri will hold bilateral meetings with participating Ministers of member countries and discuss defence cooperation matters to further strengthen the engagements. He will also interact with the Indian community in Accra during the visit.

