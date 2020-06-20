Union Minister of State for Culture & Tourism (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day he will perform Surya Namaskar at Purana Qila. He also urged everybody to join him in performing Surya Namaskar from their homes.

Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the gift of Yoga Day to the word and we should practice Yoga in our daily life.

He posted a video message on social media and urged all to post their Surya Namaskar video by using #10MillionSuryaNamaskar and #NamasteYoga on social media platforms so that it can become a public movement which will create health awareness among fellow citizens. Culture Minister’s message is getting a huge response on social media.

He hoped that around 10 million people will join him in performing Surya Namaskar on International Yoga Day 2020.

Ministry of Culture is Celebrating International Yoga Day 2020 by organising a campaign Namaste Yoga from 19th to 21st June 2020 to achieve the goal of making yoga an indispensable part of everyone’s life.