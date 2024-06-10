Militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance convoy on NH-37; security personnel injured

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s advance convoy was ambushed by suspected militants on National Highway 37 near Jiribam on Monday morning.

Police reported that one security personnel sustained injuries during the ambush.

In response, a joint operation comprising police commandos and Assam Rifles is currently underway to locate the perpetrators and secure the area.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh, scheduled to visit the violence-ridden Jiribam tomorrow, had dispatched the advance team earlier today to assess the safety and security situation in the region.

The ambush comes amidst a backdrop of heightened violence in the region.

The recent surge in violence began on June 6, after the discovery of the body of a 59-year-old Meitei farmer, Soibam Saratkumar Singh, who had been missing for weeks.

The discovery of Singh’s body ignited a wave of outrage among residents, prompting urgent calls for enhanced security measures and the right to arm themselves for protection.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, spilling over into neighboring Assam, where approximately 600 individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds sought refuge in Lakhipur, Cachar district, fleeing the violence gripping their homeland.

Jiribam, situated 220 km from the state capital Imphal, is a strategic gateway bordering Assam, traversed by the vital National Highway-37.