Manipur CM extends olive branch to Kuki-Zo legislators ahead of Assembly session

To restore normalcy and foster unity, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on Thursday that he would personally send invitations to the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, urging them to attend the forthcoming Assembly session.

Addressing the media, Singh stated, “I will personally extend the invitations, as well as through the Assembly. They (Kuki-Zo MLAs) should join us, and we are ready to cooperate.” This gesture comes in anticipation of the sixth session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, scheduled to convene from July 31 to August 6.

The 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, including two ministers, have boycotted the last two sessions due to the ongoing ethnic violence plaguing the state.

The fifth session, held from February 28 to March 5, and the fourth session on August 29 last year, were marked by the absence of these legislators. The latter session was notably adjourned after just 11 minutes.

While the violence in Manipur has subsided somewhat, recent sporadic incidents have continued to disrupt peace across various parts of the state.

Since the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities on May 3, 2023, more than 225 people have lost their lives, and approximately 62,000 individuals have been displaced.

In conjunction with his conciliatory efforts, Chief Minister Singh also highlighted his forthcoming trip to Delhi, where he plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh added that he will address the current situation in the state and seek immediate solutions to the ongoing crisis.