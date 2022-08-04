Migrant labourer killed, 2 injured as terrorists toss grenade

On the eve of third anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, a migrant labourer from outside J&K was killed and two seriously injured when terrorists on Thursday evening tossed a grenade at them in Gadoora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

Police said, terrorists hurled a grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured.

Area cordoned off by security forces. Further details were awaited.

In another incident, J&K Police, Army’s 21RR and 92 Bn CRPF arrested 3 uncategorised terrorists.

FIR under the UAPA and Arms Act has been registered at Handwara. One pistol with magazine, bullets and 2 grenades have been recovered.