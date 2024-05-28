Madhavi Latha in Kashi, assets the govt that repealed Article 370 will bring PoK to India

BJP leader and party candidate against AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Madhavi Latha asserted that the strong government that abolished Article 370 would bring back PoK. “Today, the youth of Kashmir are happy because they are no longer being called terrorists. If Rahul Gandhi can go to Kashmir, it is because of the changed environment there,” she said.

Delivering a lecture at a national discussion on the return of PoK to India after the abrogation of Article 370 as chief guest, she said, “A strong government will be formed and PoK will come back. Reservation will not be given in the name of religion but will be given to the poor, Dalits, and women and this will apply to all religions and sects,” she said.

The discussion was held here at Subhash Bhawan under the joint aegis of Vishal Bharat Sansthan and the Muslim Mahila Foundation.

Madhvi Latha further said that now, everyone is confident that a new BJP-led government at the Centre would fulfill the aspirations of every Indian.

Speaking on the occasion, National President of the Muslim Women Foundation Nazneen Ansari said the country would develop only when we elect a nationalist government. “Under the leadership of Modi ji, the law to abolish Triple Talaq was brought for the empowerment of Muslim women. We will take PoK back. This is possible only when a strong government is formed.”

Mohd. Faiz Khan, the special guest at the event, said the party of Razakars would lose in India, and the party of nationalists would win. “Kashmir is ours, will always remain ours. The country will never forgive those who spread hatred and divide the country based on religion. Social harmony is being established in the country under the leadership of Modi ji,” he stressed.

Belal Ahmed, Sarpanch of Tahab village of the Pulwama district in Kashmir, said, “Till yesterday, the Central government could not take any decision on Kashmir. The lives of Kashmiris were ruined in 70 years. There was no development, no electricity. Kashmiris suffering from hunger were given only bullets. Regional parties ate up the Centre’s funds. In the name of Article 370, common Kashmiris were only exploited. They neither got education nor employment but the label of a terrorist. This was our pain, which has now ended.”

Dr. Rajeev Shriguruji, National President of Vishal Bharat Sansthan, said that the abrogation of Article 370 has prepared a roadmap for the return of PoK. “The atrocities of Pakistan did not spare even the children of PoK. They are looking towards India. Every Indian is ready to hoist the tricolour there. Now, Kashmiris are yearning for the return of PoK. There are Indians on both sides, we just have to meet,” he claimed.

Raja Raees, a social activist from Kashmir, said with the abolition of Article 370, the winds of development are blowing. The Central money is reaching villages in Kashmir. However, the people of PoK are still in pain. They want to meet us, Kashmir is incomplete without them, but soon we get the part of Kashmir as the people living in PoK are raising the flag of India.

He said the work done in Kashmir during the BJP era was not done by successive governments in the last 70 years. There is an atmosphere of peace in Kashmir after the removal of Article 370. Kashmir is continuously moving forward on the path of development.