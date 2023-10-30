Migrant labourer gunned down by militants in J-K’s Pulwama

A migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, in yet another incident of targeting non-locals in the Union territory.

The incident was reported from Tumchi Nowpora area of the south Kashmir district, police said.

“The victim has been identified as Mukesh. He was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries,” a senior police official said.

The area has been cordoned off by security forces. Further details are awaited.

The incident comes within 24 hours of the attack on Jammu and Kashmir police inspector Masroor Ahmad. He was shot at by terrorists in Srinagar’s Eidgah area when he was playing cricket with a bunch of local boys.

According to police, his condition remains critical.

Meanwhile, a militant was killed in Keran sector following an encounter with security personnel.

“In a joint operation, the army and the local police successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist was eliminated. Search operation is on,” a police spokesman said.